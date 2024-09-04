Acer’s new Swift laptops have stunning displays and keyboards made from recycled materials

Acer introduced an array of new products during its IFA launch event in Berlin, including the latest Swift Copilot+ laptops, the TravelMate P6 14 AI, and the Iconia X12 tablet.

These innovative devices are designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and entertainment experiences with cutting-edge AI and advanced performance features.

Acer Swift laptops

Acer’s new Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI laptops are the first in the Swift series to feature Intel’s Core Ultra processors (Series 2), which deliver impressive AI performance thanks to integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs).

With up to 48 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS) in AI processing, these sleek, ultra-slim laptops are designed to handle demanding AI workloads, making them ideal for both work and entertainment.

Both models boast OLED displays that promise stunning colour accuracy and touchscreen options, offering users an immersive visual experience. With up to 3K resolution, 90 Hz refresh rates, and HDR TrueBlack 500 certification, these laptops promise exceptional display quality.

The Swift laptops are also designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating recycled materials and offering power-efficient performance. They include Windows Hello biometric security features, Acer User Sensing technology for enhanced security, and the Microsoft Pluton security processor to ensure data protection.

Additionally, both models will receive free updates for Acer’s Copilot+ PC AI features later in the year, further improving productivity and communication.

Acer TravelMate means business

Acer also unveiled the TravelMate P6 14 AI, a highly portable business laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. Weighing less than 1 kg, this laptop is designed for on-the-go workers, featuring a 14-inch WQXGA+ or WUXGA display, long battery life, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and military-grade durability.

Acer’s suite of AI-powered tools, including Acer Assist and Acer PurifiedView 2.0, enhance productivity, security, and collaboration, making the TravelMate P6 14 AI a powerful business tool. This device also supports Acer’s Copilot+ PC AI experiences through upcoming updates.

Acer Iconia X12 tablet

In addition to the Swift and TravelMate laptops, Acer introduced the Iconia X12 tablet, featuring a 12.6-inch 2.5K AMOLED display and quad stereo speakers.

This tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and runs on Android 14, making it a great choice for both productivity and entertainment.

The Iconia X12 also offers accessories such as an optional stylus pen, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, and multi-angle portfolio case, catering to users’ diverse needs.

