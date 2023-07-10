Get an Amazon Echo Dot for less than $30/£22 this Prime Day

Amazon has slashed the price of the latest generation Echo Dot by 50% in the US or 60% in the UK for Prime Day. That means you can grab one for a steal.

That means you can pick up an Echo Dot for a $30/£22. You can opt to get the Echo Dot 5th gen in cloud blue, glacier white, charcoal and deep sea blue this Amazon Prime Day (location dependent).

The latest version of the Echo Dot was launched in 2022 and binned the round ‘puck’ shape in favour of a sphere, like the bigger Amazon Echo. The latest Dot is no slouch in the audio department, with an immersive speaker providing boosted audio quality. There’s also a Kids Edition, too.

In addition to its standard smart home features, Alexa can be expanded with skills ranging from the useful, such as playing radio stations or getting recipe ideas in the kitchen, to the silly and child-pleasing such as collections of rude sound effects. You can listen to Audible audiobooks – another Amazon company – and control all kinds of third-party devices including robot vacuum cleaners, Smart TVs and smart speakers. You can also integrate Alexa with software including calendars from iCloud, Google, Microsoft Office and more, get data from your Fitbit and control smart plugs.