Acer’s Nitro V laptops are perfectly priced for my sad post-Christmas bank balance

The holiday period can leave us feeling a little light in the pocket, but Acer’s CES showing brings glad tidings for thrifty PC gamers in search of cheap new hardware. The Acer Nitro V series is an entire new range of entry-level gaming laptops, available in multiple screen sizes and configurations. Not to mention each comes with three months of Microsoft’s PC Game Pass included, so there’s no need to shell out anything on games until well into the new year.

Leading the line are the Nitro V AI models, available in 14in, 16in and 17in editions and powered by new AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors. This Zen 5 silicon is designed with AI efficiency and low power consumption in mind, so expect a slick experience when using generative AI or AI-based games, plus decent battery life.

These models are kitted out with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs – which if rumours are accurate should become ‘last-gen’ pretty much overnight, as Nvidia is gearing up to debut its 5000 series graphics chips. Still, the 4050 is a known commodity, meaning it’ll be sufficient for sticking at 1080p gaming. It supports ray tracing for fancy lighting effects, and DLSS upscaling for those looking to run Cyberpunk 2077 with everything turned up to ‘ultra’.

Buyers will be able to configure their models with up to 32GB of DDR5 SDRAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage and LCD screens ranging from 1920×1080 to 2560×1600, depending on the model.

The top-of-the-range Nitro V 17 AI will be available in North America from July and the rest of the world from June, starting at $1200/€1299, while the cheapest model, the Nitro V 14 AI, will be available in North America from July and the rest of the world from April, priced from $1100/€1099.

Available alongside these laptops will be the slightly inferior Acer Nitro V 15 AI (pictured above, and powered by older AMD Ryzen 7 processors) and the Acer Nitro V 15 (powered by an Intel Core 7 or Core 5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU). These will be the most affordable models in the series, starting at $950/€849.