This robot vacuum cleaner from Shark is $300 off for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
It's a self-driving, self-emptying robot vacuum from your favourite home appliance brand, and it's $300 of in Amazon's latest sale
Looking to suck up some big savings on your favourite home cleaning gear? Then this great Shark robot vacuum cleaner with AI smarts and self-emptying features will be right up your alley. It’s almost half price during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, with $300 wiped off its regular price.
Right now, the Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum is almost half price in Amazon’s latest savings event. On Amazon US, it’s discounted by $300, bringing the total down to $350. That’s a mammoth 46% saving on the $650 retail price.
Shark’s latest robot vacuum is a pretty clever dust sucker. It’s self-emptying, which means it can drive back to its station and empty out all the dust and debris it collected from your floors. Shark reckons it can hold up to 60 days worth of grime, and a HEPA air filter traps 99.97% of dust. But it’s got plenty more up its sleeve as well.
The AV2501AE robot vacuum can run for up to 2 hours on charge. If that doesn’t cut it, it’ll return home to recharge and then continue where it left off. Sharks’s device uses LiDAR vision to map your home and steer clear of objects on the floor. There’s some clever AI wizardry going on in the background to work out what’s what. You can set up cleaning schedules or set it going via the app or by Alexa or Google Assistant voice command.