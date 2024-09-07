The future of kitchen tech has no wires, and I’ve seen how it works

If you’re anything like me, your countertop is littered with kitchen gadgets. Some have even started to make their way out of the kitchen. And lots of gadgets means lots of wires. At least, for now. Midea is working on some tech that brings together your kettle, blender, steamer, and cook pot into a single cooking power hub. But the rest of the industry is very close behind.

Combining functionality is a big focus for Midea. Speaking to Scott Sun at IFA 2024, he explained that things can’t always get smaller. Robot vacuums, for example, need to cram in the motor, navigation sensors, dust bin, and even water tanks if it’s got a mop. It’s hard to get these smaller past a certain point. That’s why the brand unveiled the Washbot, which hides your robot vac/mop from the floor.

And that trend is going to continue throughout your kitchen – by getting rid of wires. Midea’s Celestial Flex will combine a kettle, blender, steamer, and cook pot into one wireless hub using induction heating and high-wattage charging for power. Just pop your chosen appliance on the hub, and you’re good to go – no wires, no clutter, just clean countertops. Sensors and AI will ensure perfect cooking every time, and automated features take the stress out of prepping even the fanciest of feasts.

But Midea isn’t the only one gunning to unplug your kitchen – plenty of other brands are following closely behind. They’ll all be tied together by a new power standard that allows wireless charging at such a high-wattage it can power your kettle. It’s dubbed Ki, and it’s on the way from the Wireless Power Consortium (the same guys behind Qi and Qi2).

Ki will allow small kitchen appliances like blenders, toasters, and kettles to ditch power cords, using magnetic induction to power them up to 2.2kW. Just place your appliance on a Ki-enabled cooktop or hidden transmitter under countertops, and it powers on. Move it, and it shuts off automatically.

This sleek, cord-free setup makes kitchens safer, more space-efficient, and easier to keep clean. Plus, Ki’s smart functionality will enable remote control and improved cooking precision. Ki certification will ensure devices meet safety standards, with certified products expected by the end of 2024. Other brands like Philips and Miele are already on board.