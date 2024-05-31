This new kitchen gadget is saving my wallet, wasted food, and the planet

Kitchen gadgets that aim to cut down waste are all the rage at the moment. Earlier this week, we covered Vitesy’s Shelfy which keeps the air in your fridge clean and food fresher for longer. This month, I’ve been using the B!pod Dro!d – a new anti-aging device for food.

Ignoring the silly name, the Dro!d is actually very cool. It’s the first high-performance vacuum device for consumers, using innovative technology to keep food fresher for up to five times longer than traditional storage methods.

Food waste is a real issue in the UK, with the nation wasting 9.5 million tonnes of food each year and households being responsible for 70% of that waste.

This latest innovation from B!pod comprises of two parts – you have the Dro!d, which is the vacuum device, and the specially designed containers.

The Dro!d aims to tackle food waste by preserving the flavours, colours, textures, and aromas of any kind of food by removing the air from the container and stopping the oxidation process.

As I mentioned in the introduction, I’ve been using the Dro!d for the best part of a month now and I’m very impressed.

Some background: I have a toddler who consumes fruit at the same rate Winnie the Pooh devours honey, so my fridge is constantly stocked with grapes, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers etc. We get through most of it during the week, but inevitably some get’s left…

Now, instead of having to throw mouldy fruit away at the end of the week, it’s kept fresh in B!pod’s stylish containers (which come in a variety of eye-pleasing colours).

It’s really simple to use. Simply place your food into the container, connect it to the vacuum and press the button to start the process. In just 30 seconds, the Dro!d will eliminate 95-percent of the oxygen molecules, stopping the food oxidation process. This will extend the shelf life of its contents, without affecting its smell, colour or texture. It also doesn’t crush the food, like vacuum sealing does.

The container can than be left at room temperature, in the fridge, or even placed in the freezer.

When it comes to retrieving your food, simply open the valve at the top to break the vacuum seal.

I’ve found it very useful for fruit and salads, as it allows me to prepare the food before sealing it – a life saver when you’ve got a screaming toddler demanding to be fed.

I find the size very appealing as well. The Dro!d is about the same size as a pair of binoculars, but B!pod claims it can deliver the performance of a professional vacuum machine ten times its size.

It’s so compact I actually took the Dro!d and a container strawberry picking, and because it’s battery-powered, I was able to seal it in the field for maximum freshness.

As part of the B!pod’s UK launch, I took part in a cooking class to learn how to make the most of the device, because while it’s primarily for food storage, it can be used in the preparation process as well.

We’re talking quick infusions, mixing and marinating at incredible speed. During the class we placed some blanched asparagus stems, baby artichokes, lemon juice and an oil dressing into the vacuum container and sealed it up, leaving it to marinate for just 20 minutes rather than overnight.

When marinading, the reduced pressure allows the marinade to penetrate the food more effectively and quickly. Again, it’s all very impressive and the results were delicious (thanks to the chefs at The Langham hotel).

Now it’s time to sound like a Tupperware salesman – the B!pod containers are microwave and dishwasher friendly, and BPA free.

The Dro!d starter pack includes a set of three reusable containers (0.5L, 1L and 1.5L), the Dro!d vacuum device, and the charging base. The starter pack is priced at £319 (although it’s currently on sale for £271) and addition containers cost from £20.

That’s obviously rather expensive but the Dro!d and containers do feel like a premium product. Although, if I could change one thing, I prefer if it were charged via USB-C rather than a propriety charging base.

Ultimately, though, there’s no denying the B!pod Dro!d is a game-changer – I’ll be vacuuming all of my food from now on.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech