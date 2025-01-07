Eufy’s new robot vac system solves some of my biggest gripes

I’ve tested far too many robot vacuums. And as much as I love the machines, one of my big gripes is that sometimes you could do with having a stick vac laying around. I’ve actually tested a few systems that combine the two, but they fell short. Fortunately, Eufy seems to have solved this with the new E20 3-in-1 system that just launched at the CES 2025 show. I’ve been using the machine for a few weeks now, and it’s mightily impressive.

The detachable design lets you pop off the vacuum module from the robot base. It transforms into a stick or handheld vac with ease. Switching between modes is seamless, and each configuration feels purposeful rather than an afterthought. The handheld mode, in particular, has become particularly useful for cleaning up spot messes.

In stick and handheld modes, it cranks up to an absurd 30000Pa – something other combo machines have struggle with. It makes quick work of everything from crumbs to hairs in the carpet. Even in robot mode, where it drops to a respectable 8,000Pa, it handles carpets, pet hair, and random bits of fluff with ease. Thanks to a five-stage filtration system, it doesn’t lose suction over time, though I’ve not had it long enough to find out.

Another feature you’d expect is auto-emptying. This one seals away dirt for up to 75 days before you need to empty it. Add in millimetre-level obstacle avoidance, a brush that detangles itself, and the fact that it charges 40% faster than its competitors. Battery life is another win here. At three hours of runtime, the E20 could outlast most cleaning sprees before needing a charge, and even when it does, you’re back up and running in just 2.5 hours.

It’s a bit on the pricey side, and the auto-empty station adds a bit of bulk to the base station. But honestly, these feel like small sacrifices for this device. The Eufy 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum E20 is available for pre-order now until 9 February 2025, with a $50 discount and a 100-day free return window for early adopters. It officially hits shelves on 10 February 2025.