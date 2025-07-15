This robot vac might be the best at mopping I’ve ever seen

I’ve tested far too many robot vacuums. And as much as I love the machines, mopping often leaves something to be desired. When I’ve been testing robot vacs, they’ve often struggled to mop up stains on hard floors. But Dreame’s latest release might finally fix this. The Aqua 10 Ultra Roller Complete is the brand’s newest entry in the Aqua Series. It’s possibly the most aggressively over-engineered mop-on-wheels I’ve ever laid eyes on – in the best way.

Dreame decided that the soggy cloth or mop pad approach of every other robot vac on the market was no longer cutting it. Instead of dragging a grubby rag around your floor, the Aqua 10 Ultra goes all-in with a full-blown roller mop that rinses itself in real time. It spins at 100 RPM, sprays water from 12 separate nozzles, and scrapes the dirty muck into a separate tank.

Then there’s the FluffRoll. It spins in the opposite direction behind the main roller at 1000 RPM, fluffing the mop fibres mid-clean. Apparently, this makes it better at dealing with grout lines and stubborn dried-on nonsense. Does your current robot mop do that? Didn’t think so.

And you won’t have to worry about soggy carpets – the AutoSeal roller guard drops down like a moisture-proof curtain the moment it senses carpet or a rug. There’s also the ThermoHub system, which finishes every cleaning session with a self-sanitising blast of 100°C water.

But it’s not just a mop – Dreame’s thrown in everything else you’d expect from a top-tier robot vac. You get AI-powered obstacle avoidance from an Nvidia processor, 30000Pa of suction, triple-wheel climbing mechanics, and something called “ProLeap” legs that let it scale room transitions and small thresholds. It even retracts its LIDAR sensor to duck under furniture. Pet Care 4.0 knows to dodge food bowls, litter trays, and pets. It even works with Matter, so it syncs seamlessly into your smart home system.

We don’t have pricing or exact release dates just yet, but Dreame‘s Aqua 10 Ultra Roller Complete is slated to land sometime in at the end of 2025. We’ll bring you the latest when the dust-sucker is available.