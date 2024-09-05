Honor’s new tablet and laptops are perfect for creative pros

At IFA 2024, Honor introduced a refreshed lineup of laptops and tablets, focusing on AI-enabled hardware and innovative design.

Alongside the much-anticipated foldable smartphone Magic V3, Honor showcased two significant additions to its tablet and laptop range: the Honor MagicPad 2 and Honor MagicBook Art 14.

Check out everything Honor announced below:

Honor MagicPad 2

The Honor MagicPad 2, described as a ‘cutting-edge digital canvas’, is designed for both creative professionals and everyday users. With its expansive display and enhanced AI capabilities, the tablet aims to provide an experience that can cater to a variety of tasks, from sketching to note-taking to media consumption.

The tablet features an 11.5in 2.5K display, promising crisp and vibrant visuals that are well-suited for creative work and entertainment.

The MagicPad 2 also comes with stylus support, making it an ideal tool for artists, designers, and students who need a responsive surface for digital drawing and annotation.

To ensure a smooth and efficient user experience, Honor has integrated AI features into the MagicPad 2. These include AI-driven handwriting recognition, which can convert handwritten notes into digital text, and AI-enhanced visual tools that can improve image quality and optimise display settings based on the type of content being viewed.

Battery life is another key feature of the MagicPad 2. With a 7250mAh battery and support for Honor’s SuperCharge technology, users can expect long usage times and fast recharging. This makes the tablet a reliable companion for those who need to stay productive on the go.

Honor MagicBook Art 14

Honor also unveiled the MagicBook Art 14, a sleek laptop that targets creative professionals and users who need a powerful yet portable machine.

With a focus on design, performance, and AI-enhanced features, the MagicBook Art 14 is positioned as a laptop that can handle a wide range of tasks, from graphic design to video editing, while maintaining a super stylish and lightweight form factor.

The MagicBook Art 14 features a 14in Full HD display with narrow bezels, offering users a larger screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience.

The laptop is powered by the latest Intel processors and comes with up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance even during demanding tasks.

As with pretty much every other device launched at IFA, AI plays a significant role in the MagicBook Art 14, with features that enhance both security and user experience. The laptop includes AI-based facial recognition for secure and convenient login, as well as AI-enhanced performance optimizations that adjust system settings based on usage patterns to extend battery life and improve efficiency.

Liked this? Now read about the Honor Magic V3 folding phone