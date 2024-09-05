TCL’s Max Ink Mode takes away color and distractions from your phone

TCL’s latest phones are mid-range devices as part of its Nxtpaper range, launched at IFA 2024. But this time the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G (£280, 299 Euros) and 50 Nxtpaper 5G have a slide which basically turns them into eink-style readers.

The Nxtpaper tech isn’t new, but the new button – called the Nxtpaper key – certainly is.

It can put the phone into what TCL is dubbing Max Ink Mode. As you might anticipate, this will prioritise content and give you an eink-style view (it’s not actually eink) that basically looks like any ereader or Kindle. Any other distractions – like notifications or pings from social apps – are silenced when you’re in this mode.

As you might suspect, this mode also increases battery life, too (there’s a 5010mAh battery) and TCL says that if you leave the phone in Max Ink Mode it’ll last a whole week. In reality, of course, you won’t be leaving it in that all time, but it’ll extend the life for you all the same.

The 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G gives you an 8in 120Hz FHD+ Nxtpaper display, with a 108MP camera on the rear, 32MP front camera and 512GB of storage and 8GB of memory.

TCL also introduced the £399 TCL Nxtpaper 14 tablet, too with a similar concept. It boasts a 14.3in display with a 2.4k resolution.