This audio tech will make it easier to hear conversations in movies

As much as I enjoy the latest 2024 blockbusters, some films can be a little tricky to hear. Especially when it comes to dialogue. Not that I’m looking at anyone in particular (cough, Christopher Nolan). But DTS just announced its latest audio tech, which will make it easier to hear conversations in TV shows and movies.

DTS’s new Clear Dialogue feature is designed to rescue you from inaudible dialogue in TV shows and films. The magic behind the feature lies in AI-based audio processing. This clever tech identifies, separates, and enhances spoken dialogue so you can understand what’s being said without resorting to subtitles. You can tweak the audio until it’s just right for your ears, your room, and even your mood.

The idea is to make sure you don’t miss out on the plot just because the soundtrack is drowning out the conversation. Xperi, DTS’s parent company, surveyed 1200 US adults. It found 84% of them admitted they’ve struggled to make out dialogue on their TVs. We’ve all been in the same boat, and DTS reckons it’s high time someone did something about it.

This isn’t just about fixing audio levels either. DTS Clear Dialogue is versatile enough to work across languages, content types, and even the noisiest of environments. The feature promises to make all sorts of dialogue clearer. Whether it’s actors who mumble, sound effects that are way too loud, or if you just don’t want to wake the neighbours.

For those eager to get their hands on this tech, DTS Clear Dialogue is now available for TV manufacturers to integrate into their latest models. You won’t find in on any of the best TVs just yet. But, if you’re shopping for a new TV soon, it’s worth keeping an eye out for one with this feature.