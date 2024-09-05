Anker’s value-minded audio sub-brand is stepping into premium headphone territory for the first time. The Soundcore Space One Pro over-ears add an even more compact folding headband into the mix, making them about as travel friendly as it gets, and should keep noise at bay thanks to improved ANC abilities.

The original Space One had a folding headband of its own, but didn’t save a huge amount of space; in comparison these new cans are as flexible as a circus contortionist. Rotating earcups and a five-segment ‘band let them fold down into a ‘donut’ that effectively cuts down how much space they take up in a bag by half. Handy if you’re short on space when packing for a trip.

It’s fully equipped to deal with noisy airports and public transport, with four feedforward microphones and two feedbackward mics to pick up unwanted sounds and an adaptive mode that boosts ANC strength when it’s most needed. 40mm dynamic drivers mean it should be able to belt out bass with the best of ’em, too.

Battery life is clocked at 40 hours with ANC on, or 60 hours without – so basically enough for two long-haul flights before needing to find a plug socket. A five minute charge over USB-C should deliver a considerable eight extra hours of listening, too.

The Space One Pro is on sale right now in the US and UK, in Jet Black and Cream White colours. At $200/£150 they undercut ANC big hitters like the Sony WH-1000XM5, and if you order from the Anker website before September 26 you’ll get the optional carry case (usually a $35/£30 optional extra) thrown in for free.