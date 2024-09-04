I’m swapping my Nintendo Switch for the new Acer Nitro Blaze 7

For years, my Nintendo Switch has been a faithful companion, offering everything from casual gaming sessions on the go to immersive hours with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But as much as I love the Switch, I’ve found myself craving more power, better graphics, and a broader selection of games. That’s why, after some serious consideration, I’ve decided to swap my Switch for Acer’s newly launched Nitro Blaze 7 – a handheld gaming PC that promises to redefine my portable gaming experience.

The Nitro Blaze 7 was unveiled at IFA 2024 in Berlin, and it immediately caught my attention. It’s Acer’s first foray into handheld gaming – a full-fledged Windows 11 PC in a portable form factor, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 8040 series processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5x memory, and up to 2 TB of storage.

The Nitro Blaze 7 is designed to handle even the most demanding AAA titles – compare that to the Switch’s ageing hardware, and it’s easy to see why this switch is happening (yes, pun intended).

One of the things that first hooked me on the Nintendo Switch was its portability, and the Nitro Blaze 7 maintains that spirit. Despite packing powerful internals, Acer has designed the device to be sleek and lightweight. The 7-inch Full HD IPS display, with its 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, is a significant upgrade from the Switch’s 720p screen.

But it’s more than just the hardware that’s winning me over. Acer’s Game Space app – a hub that integrates my entire gaming library across platforms. It makes switching between my favourite AAA titles and other platform-specific games an incredibly easy, all-in-one interface. Plus, it comes with three months of PC Game Pass, which opens up even more gaming possibilities right off the bat.

The Steam Deck, another popular handheld console, had been on my radar, but what sets the Nitro Blaze 7 apart is the attention to detail Acer has put into the gaming experience. The controls are responsive and intuitive, with a touch interface that’s perfect for games requiring precise input. The directional buttons and joysticks are easy to navigate, and there’s even a hotkey to jump straight into my game library – something the Switch never offered.

Power in your palms

Another advantage of the Nitro Blaze 7 is its raw power. The AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, combined with AMD Radeon 780M graphics, ensures smooth gameplay. The Ryzen AI technology also optimises performance, something the Switch can’t compete with.

The storage options are also a massive upgrade. With up to 2 TB of SSD storage available, I’ll never have to worry about deleting games to make room for new ones, a constant struggle with the Switch’s limited storage capacity. Plus, the Nitro Blaze 7’s support for Wi-Fi 6E means faster downloads and more reliable connections when I’m gaming online – the 8-year-olds in Fortnite won’t know what’s hit ’em.

That’s not to say there aren’t things I’ll miss about the Switch. Nintendo’s first-party titles are legendary, and I’ve spent countless hours enjoying Mario Kart with friends or getting lost in the open world of Hyrule. But with the Nitro Blaze 7, I’m gaining access to an even broader library of games.

And I have to admit that its design isn’t entirely to my taste. It leans a bit too heavily into that “gamer” aesthetic – sharp angles and bold graphics that scream gaming device from a mile away. I prefer something a little more subtle, like the sleek and minimalist design of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

So, while I’ll always have a soft spot for my Switch, it’s time to make room for something new. The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is here, and I’m all in.

