Acer’s new gaming PCs are portable, powerful and pearly white

Acer has announced its latest lineup of gaming PCs at IFA 2024, introducing the high-powered Predator Orion 7000 desktop and two new Nitro V laptops designed to deliver advanced performance for gamers, students, and home-workers alike.

All of the machines are powered by cutting-edge AI technology (of course) and Windows 11, and cater to different needs, from high-end gaming to portability and productivity.

Take a look at the full lineup below – we’ll be going hands-on with the new gaming laptops and sharing our thoughts with you soon.

Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop

The Predator Orion 7000 is the standout in Acer’s new lineup, specifically built for gamers seeking top-tier performance. This powerhouse desktop features Intel’s latest next-gen processors, along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, which is capable of a staggering 1321 AI TOPS for AI-driven gaming enhancements. This combination makes the Predator Orion 7000 a monster in terms of processing power, ideal for competitive gaming and demanding tasks.

Thermal management is a key focus of the Orion 7000 – it features an innovative Predator CycloneX 360 system fan and a CPU liquid cooler. This cooling system works to maintain optimal temperatures, which is crucial during intense gaming sessions. The Predator CycloneX 360’s 3-in-1 fan setup and flow channel are engineered to maximise airflow, boosting cooling efficiency by 15-percent and lowering motherboard temperatures by 9 degrees Celsius compared to its predecessor.

The Orion 7000 also supports Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 7, providing blazing-fast connectivity. With storage options up to 4 TB HDD and 6 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD, gamers can store extensive game libraries without hassle. Additionally, the integrated PredatorSense 4.0 utility app allows gamers to customize overclocking and RGB lighting easily.

Acer Nitro V 14 laptop

For those seeking a more portable gaming experience, Acer’s Nitro V 14 offers a blend of gaming performance and sleek design. Targeted at gamers, students, and professionals, the Nitro V 14 stands out with its pearl white chassis and teal lighting, bringing a fresh aesthetic to the gaming laptop market.

Despite its compact 14.5in form factor, the Nitro V 14 packs a punch, featuring AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with integrated Ryzen AI technology and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. Its display options include 2560×1600 and 1920×1200 resolutions, combined with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming and creative work on the go.

Gamers will appreciate the inclusion of a MUX switch, enabling them to toggle the iGPU for better graphics performance when needed. The Nitro V 14 is also designed with portability in mind, fitting easily into a backpack for students and workers who need to travel with their laptop.

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop

The Nitro V 16 offers a larger display and is geared towards entry-level gamers, students, and multimedia enthusiasts (people who watch movies). This 16in laptop features high-resolution display options, including a 180 Hz WQXGA panel, making it ideal for tasks such as photo editing, colour grading, and fast-paced gaming.

Under the hood, the Nitro V 16 is powered by Intel Core 14th-gen processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, providing ample power for gaming and productivity tasks. Its dual-fan cooling system, combined with quad intake and exhaust vents, ensures that the laptop stays cool when pushed, eliminating performance throttling during long sessions.

Gaming enhanced with AI

Both the Nitro V 14 and Nitro V 16 make use of AI-driven tech to enhance performance. Powered by Nvidia’s DLSS 3.5 technology, these laptops offer AI-enhanced graphics, making games more immersive and visually impressive. Additionally, Nvidia’s RTX AI platform supports over 600 applications, helping creators tap into AI-powered features for gaming and content creation.

The integration of Windows 11’s Copilot AI also adds a productivity boost, helping users with quick access to information and creative inspiration. A dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard makes this AI assistant easily accessible, while Acer’s PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice technologies improve the quality of video calls with AI-driven noise reduction.

