This might be the slimmest MagSafe charger for iPhones

Anker’s MagGo series has some of the best power banks for the latest iPhones. And while the top-end option comes with LCD screens to show you how much juice is remaining, they can be a little chunky. That’s why there’s a new version of the MagGo slim – one of the thinnest MagSafe chargers kicking about.

This ultra-thin power bank is not just about aesthetics, although it does come in a rather fetching pink, white, and green. It’s packing Qi2 technology, which is the latest in wireless charging standards. With 10000mAh under the hood, it’s the sort of thing you’ll want to keep in your bag, just in case life (or your Instagram feed) demands more power. But the MagGo series isn’t just a one-hit wonder. Anker’s thrown in a few other chargers to keep your devices juiced up.

The MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, Foldable Pad) is my ultimate travel pick. It’ll keep your iPhone, Apple Watch, and wireless earbuds topped up all at once, and it folds away neatly when not in use. It’s handy for those who prefer not to lug around a tangled mess of cables. The colour options are also on point: black, white, and pink, and green.

Then there’s the MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand), a nifty little addition to your desk that promises to keep your phone charged and within sight. It’s got 360° rotation, so you can charge and scroll through social media videos to your heart’s content.

The MagGo Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch) has a built-in USB-C cable and a charging point for your Apple Watch, which can be angled up to 90 degrees. Anker’s even gone a bit green with this one, using 75% recycled materials. Rounding off the collection is the MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand. It’s a 360° rotatable ring stand for your iPhone that’s also MagSafe compatible and shockproof.

The entire MagGo series is available today from Anker or Amazon. The MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) will set you back $70/£60/€60. The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is priced at $90/£90/€100, and the Wireless Charger Stand is $40/£40/€35. The MagGo Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch) comes in at $80/£70/€70, and the Magnetic Case with Stand is $30/£30/€27.