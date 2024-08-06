This crazy floppy hat might be this summer’s must-have gadget

Regularly reaching the limit of your iPhone’s “all-day” battery life? There are plenty of battery packs to pick from, but they’re all pretty boring. But not this gadget. EcoFlow has made a floppy hat that has a solar-powered power bank built-in. As whacky of an idea as it is, I think the Power Hat could be this summer’s must-have gadget.

The tech behind this sunny contraption is rather impressive. The Power Hat uses solar cells made from passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) monocrystalline silicon. That’s a lot of words to say it’s both thin and flexible. It delivers about 12 watts of charging power through USB-A and USB-C ports tucked under the brim. It takes 3-4 hours to fully charge a 4000mAh phone. Thanks to all-around panel placement, you don’t need to constantly adjust for the best sun exposure

Designed for the great outdoors, the Power Hat is IP65 water and dustproof, perfect for sandy beach trips or dusty desert hikes. There’s also a nifty feature for airflow, ensuring you don’t overheat while generating power. It comes with an adjustable strap and is available in two sizes: medium to large (56–58cm) and large to extra-large (59–61cm). Sadly, your colour choices are limited to black.

Despite being packed with tech, the hat remains foldable. The solar panels are strategically placed away from the folds, so you can bend and stash it in your backpack or sling bag without a hitch. Weighing in at just 370 grams, it’s no heavier than your average baseball cap.

EcoFlow has opened pre-orders for the Power Hat at a discounted price of $79. That’s down from its original price of $129, with shipping expected to start in mid-September 2024.