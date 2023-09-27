I travelled 7428km with the Anker Prime Power Bank on a single charge

Within the space of ten days, I had travelled from Manchester to Stockholm and back, and onwards to Marseille. From there, I took a train to Paris, a Eurostar under the channel to London, and returned home. Then, I had just enough time to wash my clothes before heading off to IFA 2023 in Berlin. That’s a round journey of 7428km, give or take. Thankfully, I had a portable charger to fuel the travel.

Before I departed, I made sure all my travel basics were covered. I had my passport, packed shorts for the south of France and a coat for the north of England. I had British Sterling, Swedish Krona and Euros, and memorised how to say “thank you” in three languages (I already speak English). The one thing I consistently forgot to do however, was charge my Anker Prime Power Bank.

Every time I had a quick stop at home, the Anker Power Bank would sit in the compartment of my suitcase designated for sweet wrappers and assorted, airport security compliant liquids. And every time I realised once I reached my destination, I’d curse myself. A portable charger is a vital piece of kit when navigating an unknown city. Given how I’ve been phone batteryless and lost in a different country more than once, I should have learned. I haven’t, but thankfully, the Anker Power Bank never ran out of juice. Not once.

With a capacity of 27,650mAh and 250W of power, this battery pack kept me connected without needing (or forgetting) to charge it up. It holds 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, and can be used to charge up pretty much any device. It’s a weighty little device, but is sturdy enough to withstand long trips riddled with baggage handlers who treat your suitcases like shot puts.

It’ll boost a MacBook Pro 16in to 50% in around 30 minutes, while Anker says it can fully charge an iPhone 14 approximately 4.67 times. I was using an iPhone 13. It’s an old model, but one that I could accidentally leave on the Berlin U-Bahn and not be left heartbroken. A handy screen shows details such as input and output voltage and current, and the bank can be recharged using two different voltages for super speedy juicing.

It should go without saying that my phone didn’t solely survive on a power bank for ten days. I mostly have hotel rooms with USB chargers to thank for that. Still, the charging power of the Prime Power Bank far exceeded Anker’s claims. At 100%, the power bank will fully charge my phone 5.9 times. I discovered that through the accompanying Anker app, which offers real-time data.

Through the app, you can check how many charges you have left, assess power bank battery health and optimise charging to increase or reduce output power. If you’ve misplaced the power bank, the ‘Find Device’ feature will locate your power bank with a sound alert. The power bank is also 99.54Wh, meaning it meets the requirements of the TSA <100Wh and can be taken on airplanes in the US as carry-on baggage.

Fundamentally, the Anker Prime Power Bank is an idiotproof essential. One I wouldn’t travel another 7428km without.

The Anker Prime Power Bank is available to buy in the US now.

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features, analysis and occasional sarcasm.