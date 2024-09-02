I’m ditching my wallet’s AirTag, and will start using this instead

I’ve got eight AirTags currently scattered about and paired to my latest iPhone – on keys, in suitcases, and in my wallet. Squeezing one of Apple’s Bluetooth trackers into my wallet has always been a struggle. It’s a bit too thick, so there’s an AirTag sized lump sticking out the back of my wallet – a la the Hunchback of Notre Dame. So I’m getting rid of it, and I’m going to start using this wallet tracker from SwitchBot instead.

SwitchBot has thrown its ultra-slim hat into the Bluetooth tracking ring with a device that’s as thin as a coin – just 2.5mm thick. It’s armed with Apple’s Find My network support, just like an AirTag. This lets you track your belongings without needing to clutter your phone with yet another app. 78dB sound alerts and proximity reminders might save you a lot of frustrated rummaging around.

You can share tracking with your family or friends, so everyone can avoid losing the remote control again. It can even help you locate your phone by making it sound off like an angry alarm clock. And if you’re the sort who likes to add a bit of smart home flair, the Wallet Finder Card doubles as a home key with NFC, or even a Bluetooth location card when paired with a SwitchBot Hub.

Durability? Check. This thing’s got an IP67 waterproof rating, which means it’s practically immune to the elements. Rain, snow, dust – bring it on. The battery life is also a solid win, giving you up to three years on a single charge. And when it does finally conk out, you’ve still got NFC functionality, so it’s not just a useless piece of plastic taking up space.

As for privacy, SwitchBot has apparently pulled out all the stops. With AES-128 encryption and anti-tracking features, your data should be as secure as a Swiss bank account. There’s even a QR code to help good Samaritans return your lost card, assuming people are still nice enough to do that.

And the best bit? You can snag this nifty little tracker for $24.99, £24.99, or €24.99 – less than an AirTag. It’s live on the SwitchBot Store and Amazon, with a limited 20% off offer.