AirTags 2 rumours: what we know so far about Apple’s second-gen trackers

Back in 2021, Apple decided it wanted to help you find the keys you keep losing. Rather than sending Tim, Craig, or Joz over from Cupertino, the company released AirTags. These little Bluetooth trackers can be placed on items you lose frequently, helping you find them should they be misplaced. They’re one of the best iPhone accessories you can get your hands on.

The moment AirTags hit the shelves, they became super popular. And they’re one of the most sought after Bluetooth trackers. So, naturally, Apple is working on a second-gen version to make things even better. Here’s everything we know about AirTags 2 so far.

There’s not all that much you can do with a Bluetooth tracker, but Apple is going to make a number of changes with AirTags 2. Top Apple analyst Mark Gurman reckons Apple is going to improve the chip inside for better location tracking. This will most likely be in the form of the U2 ultra wideband chip. It appeared in the iPhone 15 series to allow iPhones to use a feature to the AirTag’s Precision Finding feature, to find a friend’s iPhone. This U2 chip will likely make its way to the new AirTag for better Precision Finding. The Bluetooth will likely also be updated to a more recent version for stronger connections.

We predict Apple will also work on making AirTags 2 more compact, specifically thinner. The current version is thicker than alternatives at 0.31-inches, so we’d expect this would be a priority. Third-parties sell accessories to turn the device into a thick card for your wallet because of how thick the tracker is. This should be a top priortity for Apple. We might also see changes to the battery cover, given complaints from official bodies about how easy it is to open.

Beyond this, we don’t expect much else to change. Apple will likely keep AirTags 2 using a replaceable CR2032 battery instead of a rechargeable one. There are rumours of support for the Vision Pro headset to allow for a mixed reality experience when finding your devices, but this will be more software-driven than related to new hardware.

We first heard mumblings of an AirTag 2 back in 2022. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the second-gen tracker could be on the table, depending on the current version’s sales numbers. Apple has now flown threw these shipment targets, so we’re set up for the second-gen to arrive.

Gurman also shared in his newsletter for Bloomberg that we can expect the next AirTag to arrive in the middle of 2025. It’s already in production testing, apparently. So we can be pretty certain that the new Bluetooth tracker will arrive next year.

But how much might it cost? At retail, you’ll find AirTags going for $29/£35, but they’re frequently discounted. Most UK retailers, for example, offer them for £29. Plus, you can buy the multipacks for $99/£99. We don’t expect AirTags to increase in price with the second generation. In fact, we reckon Apple will bring the UK price down – offering them both for $29/£29 officially.

Whatever Apple decides to do, it sounds like we’ve got a little while to wait. For now, you can safely keep AirTagging everything in sight, so you never lose it. Or maybe just the essential stuff.

