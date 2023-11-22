I’m going to lose fewer things with this Black Friday deal for AirTags

Head in hands moments don’t come much bigger than realising you’ve lost your keys, but Apple came to save the day. AirTags are Apple’s answer to “Where did I put my [insert easily lost item here]?” Think of them as your personal tech bloodhounds to sit alongside the latest iPhone, but less drooly. And this Black Friday, you can pick them up for less in this steal of a deal.

Apple’s usually not the one to slap discount stickers on their products, but AirTags are now available at a reduced price for Black Friday. If you’re not keen on doing the maths, the four-pack is the better deal here. That works out with each AirTag priced at $20, rather than the usual $29 when you buy one individually.

It’s not just Amazon that’s offering the trackers for less. You can snag these at various retailers, so you’ve got options. We’re talking major tech stores like Walmart and Target, which have both options for the same discount.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack) | was $99 | now $80 | save $19 at Amazon Apple’s here to help you find the things you lose. AirTags let you locate lost items at all times, and use Precision Finding to see exactly where they are. And for Black Friday, you can save on an individual tracker or a multipack. If you lose things all the time, you should make the most of this deal.

Powered by the same technology that makes Apple Maps less of a nightmare, AirTags use Ultra Wideband tech. It’s like GPS on steroids. You get Precision Finding, which means your iPhone can lead you to your lost item with the accuracy of a homing pigeon. With the Find My network, other iPhones can ping a signal to your lost AirTag, so you can see where it is at all times. And for those worried about their privacy, relax. Your iPhone will ping you if there’s an unknown AirTag with you, and all data is end-to-end encrypted.

