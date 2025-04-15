This Bluetooth tracker works just like an AirTag but supports Android too

Rocking one of the top Android smartphones rather than an iPhone? You’ve likely been annoyed by Bluetooth trackers being locked into one ecosystem. Which is why Chipolo’s latest tracker might just be your next buy.

The Chipolo Pop just launched, and it might be one of the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy. It works just like an Apple AirTag, but plays nice with both iOS and Android – tapping into Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find My Device.

At first glance, the Pop looks like someone let a kid loose in a paint factory, and honestly, I’m here for it. Blue, black, green, red, white, yellow – there’s a colour to match whatever you’re slapping the tracker to. But underneath the playful aesthetic, you’re getting a Bluetooth tracker that functions just like an AirTag. It comes complete with worldwide location tracking, a 120-decibel ring that’ll startle any thief, and unknown tracker alerts for your safety.

The best part? You’re not locked into one ecosystem to use this tracker. Unlike the AirTag or its Android counterparts, which require you to stick to one ecosystem, the Pop lets you choose your team. It even chucks in a few extra features via Chipolo’s own app, like a “call your phone” function, selfie remote, out-of-range alerts (which are Android-only), and even custom ringtones.

On top of all that, it’s built with around 50% recycled materials and comes wrapped in paper packaging that won’t make Greta cry. Pricing is a not-too-painful $29/£30/€35, and the Pop is available to order now from Chipolo’s website or Amazon.