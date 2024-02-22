Honor’s new Pad 9 ups the screen resolution on this big-screen tablet

Honor has a handful of Android tablets to its name, and they’re pretty popular lower-priced options. Last year’s Pad 8 was a solid big-screen tablet, but some of the other specs let it down. This time around, the Pad 9 ups the ante, especially where the display is concerned, for a better big-screen offering.

Honor’s Pad 9 packs a massive 12.1-inch 2.5K FullView Display. This means you’re getting a screen that’s sharper than a tack, even at this giant size. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling through your Facebook feed will feel as smooth as butter sliding off a hot pancake. Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display technology mean you can binge-watch Netflix all night without feeling like you’ve just stared at the sun for hours. Plus, it’s got those fancy TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free goodness. Even with this big display, the tablet keeps things light and sleek. At just 555g and 6.96mm thick, it’s a pretty size-friendly option for the value market.

The Pad 9 comes with not one, not two, but eight speakers. This means you can pump up the volume on your favourite tunes – like you’re in the middle of a concert, minus the overpriced beer and crowds. Honor’s Histen sound tuning technology? It’s like having a mini-DJ inside your tablet, ensuring every beat hits just right.

Powering all of this, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which means it’s fast. Really fast. You can multitask like a pro, without any of that annoying lag. And with 8GB of memory and a massive 256GB of storage, you can store an absurd amount of selfies, dog videos, and, well, more dog videos. Honor reckons it can squeeze out up to 11 hours of video streaming or 15 hours of music playback. And with 35W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, you won’t have to worry about plugging in for hours.

Fancy getting your hands on Honor’s latest tablet? The Pad 9 starts at a wallet-friendly £300, or £350 if you fancy the keyboard model. They’re available to order directly from the brand from 25 February, and other retailers will also stock them.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home