Honor and Porsche tease another smartphone collab – the Magic 6 RSR

One tech collab you can cross off your list is Honor and Porsche. The tech giant and the automaker recently partnered up to release a special edition of the Magic V2. This was known as the Porsche Design Magic V2 RSR, which is set to be one of the top folding smartphones.

But the two brands have another collaboration up their sleeve. It’s now been teased at MWC 2024 as Honor launched the Magic 6 Pro. The next phone will be Design Honor Magic6 RSR. But all we got was a quick look on video at this event. So expect that to debut over the next couple of months. Sadly there were no more specs or other details.

The existing Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche special edition takes inspiration from the firm’s iconic sports cars. A distinctive angular camera bump is a nod to the hood of a 911. And the Agate Grey colour is straight from Porsche’s paint-to-sample catalogue. You can expect similar design tropes to make their way to the upcoming release, as well.

The standard Magic 6 Pro is a 6.8-inch handset with a 50MP main snapper, as part of a specially designed Falcon Camera System on the rear. It’s all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

