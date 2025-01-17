I used the Honor Magic 7 RSR – a big battery phone with a luxe makeover

Porsche Design has been giving exclusive, opulent takes on Honor smartphones for a while now, but might’ve hit its stride with the new Honor Magic 7 RSR. The upcoming Magic 7 Pro flagship has been given a thorough luxury once-over, bringing styling elements and paint samples from Porsche’s car collection – and also stepping things up on the specs side.

Due to land in the UK and Europe in the next few months after debuting in China last December, the Magic 7 RSR gets a new version of the hexagon rear camera bump seen on the outgoing Magic 6 RSR. It’s a nod to the hexagon patterns found throughout the Porsche line-up, as is the peak line that sits in the centre of the phone.

It didn’t evoke the sensation of a 911’s sloped bonnet when I picked the phone up, but it added a sense of occasion you won’t find on the regular Magic 7 Pro.

That’s true of the subtle Provence purple colour scheme, too. It’s not quite as in-yer-face as Porsche’s Frozen Berry Metallic, which was used for the previous-gen RSR, and there’s no paint-to-sample option here to get properly personalised, but undeniably distinctive. The Agate Grey version is little more serious, but still authentically Porsche.

Underneath it’s largely identical to the vanilla Magic 7 Pro – except this version gets a large 5850mAh battery, up from 5275mAh. That’s a sizeable increase, and should mean this powerhouse can handle almost two full days away from the mains. 100W wired and 80W wireless charging are also on board for rapid pit stops.

That means you can expect a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, AI-infused MagicOS 9 software (complete with bespoke Porsche Design themed icons) and a speedy ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. Honor’s 3D depth scanning facial recognition selfie cam also makes a return. Everything sits underneath a 6.8in OLED with 2.5D curved glass, set into a polished metal frame with flat sides.

Honor has gone all-out with the rear camera trio, adding a 50MP main snapper with variable aperture, a 50MP ultrawide with macro mode, and a huge 200MP telephoto good for 3x optical zoom. The latter also gets new AI Super Zoom abilities, with generative artificial intelligence jumping in beyond 30x magnification to create any missing details the sensor wasn’t able to resolve on its lonesome.

The Magic 7 Pro RSR will go on sale across Europe in the next month. You’ll need the deep pockets of a Porsche driver to take one home, though: it’ll retail for €1799, a heady €500 premium over the regular Magic 7 Pro.