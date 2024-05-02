Honor and Porsche release latest smartphone collab – the Magic 6 RSR

One tech collab you can cross off your list is Honor and Porsche. The tech giant and the automaker recently partnered up to release a special edition of the Magic V2. This was known as the Porsche Design Magic V2 RSR, which is set to be one of the top folding smartphones. After teasing another device back at the MWC 2024 expo, the duo are back with another device – a special edition of the Magic 6.

This collaboration is dubbed the Magic 6 RSR, made in collaboration with Porsche Design. It offers a limited design, with everything customers love about the Magic 6 smartphone underneath.

The Magic 6 RSR is heavily influenced by the structural ethos of Porsche’s designs. The phone showcases an iconic hexagonal pattern. It’s a nod to the geometric precision found in many of Porsche’s sports cars. Honor and Porsche Design’s Magic 6 RSR steps up the game by incorporating titanium in its build. It’s the same type used in motorsports for parts that need to be lightweight yet capable of withstanding high stress. You’ll find the Magic6 RSR in two colour options: Agate Grey and Frozen Berry. Both are a direct homage to some of Porsche’s most revered models. The phone’s design also features a clean, symmetrical peakline that not only adds to the dynamic appearance but improves how the phone feels in your hand.

Up front, you’ll find a 6.8in LPTO ‘quad curved’ display – essentially that means it curves downwards on all sides. There are no super-high peak brightness claims. But it does have super-strong NanoCrystal Shield glass with 10x the drop resistance of standard glass. Honor claims that in a drop test it will remain unbroken versus the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Inside, the whole thing is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for excellent performance.

There’s a 180MP f/2.6 OIS periscope telephoto lens with a modest 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. As with other digital zooms, this can be effective if you can hold the phone steady enough. Adding to the mix is a 50MP ultrawide (f/2.0, EIS) and a 50MP f/2.0, OIS main camera sensor. AI is now in the camera system to better sense motion to predict movement and capture even rapid motion effectively. There’s a 50MP selfie snapper, too.

All of this will set you back a little more than the usual Magic 6. The Honor and Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR can be yours from £1599, which you can order directly from Honor or Porsche Design. It’s a little more than the typical price of £1099 for the normal device.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home