The headline pretty much sums it up, but the Nubia Music is a wild smartphone that’s all about the sound — namely a huge rear speaker that’s capable of reaching volumes up to 600% louder than traditional smartphones.

With a bold (and rather attractive) colour block design, the aforementioned speaker dominates the rear, while a centralised red DTS X logo leaves absolutely no doubts as to its audio prowess.

Now, I’ve yet to hear it in person, but I’m not entirely convinced that the resulting audio won’t be on the tinny end of the scale, even with an “AI extreme volume” algorithm at the wheel. You can go as loud as you want, after all, but you can’t defy the laws of physics. Still, in a world where smartphones have become rather stale, I love to see something so wildly different.

Not that the rest of the specs matter when you’ve gone all-in on the speaker, but in case you were interested, there’s a 5000mAh battery powering the whole ensemble and, well, that’s all we know for now. There’s no word on US or UK pricing or release dates for the time being.

Elsewhere, ZTE’s other notable MWC 2024 launch was a budget-minded folding handset in the form of the Nubi Flip 5G, and I have to say, it’s one of the better-looking foldables I’ve seen, thanks to its striking rear porthole-like display.

The main internal screen is a 6.9in, 120Hz affair, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 processor and a 4310mAh battery. Available in 128GB or 256GB storage options (and paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM), it’ll be available in Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia for the local equivalent of $599. There’s no word on a US release at this time.

