Here’s what the Stuff team are buying in the Prime Big Deal Days sale from Amazon UK

I know what you’re thinking: “Not another sale.” There are so many savings events throughout the year now, we wouldn’t blame you for getting tired of them. But they do always bring up some rather good deals on the latest tech. And we’re not just saying that, we buy the stuff too. Including in this year’s Prime Day.

Have you ever wondered what Stuff’s team of tech experts are buying? Well, this article is for you, as we’ll be telling you exactly what we’re picking up this Prime Day. We present a varied selection, from smartphones to TVs, and headphones to smart doorbells. So, if you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, here is some inspiration on what to buy in the sale.

Dan Grabham: 65-inch TCL 4K TV

There are some great TV deals this Prime Day (my pick is this great 65in TCL 4K TV for £455), and I also really like the fact there’s a wedge off this Anker Nebula 4K projector down to £999. That’s a terrific price considering it’s been £1299 for some time.

Laptops are also where it’s at though. As well as the £899 MacBook Air M2 remaining an absolute stone cold steal, it’s the same price for this brand-new Dell Inspiron 14in Copilot+ PC with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. It’s a cracker!

This Asus Zenbook 14 is also an excellent deal at just £683. OK, so it’s a little underpowered with Intel Core i5, but it’ll still be a really great ultraportable laptop for a student or office apps worker. And it’s got a pin-sharp 2.8K OLED display, too.

Tom Morgan-Freelander: WD_Black SN850X for PS5

My PS5 library isn’t colossal, but it doesn’t take many new releases to completely fill up its internal SSD. It’s a similar story with the Steam Deck, where even my mild retro game addiction saturated the handhelds onboard storage in no time at all. Space won’t be an issue now I’ve hoovered up these two stellar SSD deals.

The PS5 is being treated to a WD_Black SN850X; usually the 1TB version would set you back £198, but right now it can be snapped up for £75 – a whopping 62% off. Installation will be a breeze, too, with the console having a spare M.2 slot to augment its built-in storage.

Upgrading a Steam Deck’s SSD is a bit more involved, as you’ve got to pull the original one out first and flash a recovery image from a USB flash drive. But it’ll be worth it once I replace the original 256GB disk for a 1TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini. Normally you’d pay £100 for one of these, but they’re down to £68 right now, or 30% off.

Then again, I could get a WD_Black SN770M with double the capacity for £130 – a 29% saving from the usual £184 RRP. Decisions, decisions…

Connor Jewiss: Reolink Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel

If you’re looking for a smart security camera with all the bells and whistles (and no subscription price), Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is a top pick. And it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon UK thanks to this Prime Big Deal Days deal. It’s down to £160 from the regular price of £220. Plus, you can take an extra 10% off with promo code: 9QFB5GOJ.

It’s armed with dual 4mm lenses that deliver a sprawling 180-degree view in 4K UHD. Reolink’s dual-lens setup eliminates blind spots and distortion issues that have plagued other cameras. With Reolink’s ColourX technology, the Argus 4 Pro captures full-colour images even in low light. The camera is more energy-efficient, saving up to 2W/h when in night mode. It also boosts battery life by a solid 30% compared to its infrared peers. Connectivity woes are a thing of the past with the Argus 4 Pro’s Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6.

Spencer Hart: Karcher Window Vac WV 2

For Prime Big Deal Days, I’m stocking up on Water Wipes, just like I do every sale period, since we go through them quickly. They’re currently 25% off, now priced at £30, which is a great deal. I’m also grabbing a Karcher Window Vac WV 2, as we’ve started noticing condensation on our windows; it’s now 44% off at £45.

Lastly, I’m considering the Ecoflow Portable Power Station River 2 Max, especially with potential power cuts on the horizon. It’s 40% off at £269. It claims to have the fastest charging in the industry, fully recharging in just one hour with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging tech, plus, with an output of up to 1000W, I can run nine essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading.

Rachael Sharpe: Amazon Echo Spot

Farewell trusty alarm clock, I’m upgrading my bedside station this Prime Day with a 2024 Echo Spot. The smart alarm clock has 44% off making it a very reasonable £45 – a small price to pay for easing into the day…

I’ll program Alexa to gently wake me with chilled music (no Rammstein in the mornings for me anymore) and show me the weather. As it’s smart home compatible I’ll also use it to control other tech, while having an extra few minutes in bed. Sorted.

Tom Wiggins: LG C4 48-inch OLED TV

I’ve just bought my first flat, which means two things: most of my spare time is currently spent building flatpack furniture and it’s time to buy a fancy TV. When you’re renting there’s no real point in splashing out on anything too big because you never know if you’ll have space for it when you inevitably have to move, but I now have a guaranteed gap on the wall where a shiny new OLED can live.

Before I’d even unpacked my pants I had my eye on the 48in LG C4 because all of the reviews are so good, and I could feel my credit card quivering when I noticed it was available for £1139 (a 24% saving on the RRP). The thing is, the 55in version is also reduced to £1239, which actually represents a bigger discount of 35%, so now I’m left with a painful dilemma: is that gap big enough to squeeze in the bigger fella?