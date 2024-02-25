The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 wants to replace your laptop

Big-screen Android tablets are few and far between – blame the insane popularity of Apple’s iPad Pro line-up – but that hasn’t stopped Xiaomi from entering the fray. The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 has productivity in mind, with the sort of screen real estate to replace your laptop and the accessories to match.

Announced for the UK and Europe at Mobile World Congress, alongside the Xiaomi 14 smartphone series, the Pad 6S Pro 12.4 is big enough to challenge the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra – yet costs about half as much. The 590g, unibody aluminium slate promises a premium feel that punches above its price point, in a Graphite Gray colour scheme that’ll look sharp in a business setting.

At the rear there’s a 50MP, f/1.8 aperture camera that’s good for 4K video recording at 60fps. The front-facing 32MP selfie cam manages 1080p at 30fps.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset provides the power, with either 8 or 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage. The HyperOS Android skin includes a bunch of collab-friendly apps, letting you answer calls and send messages to a paired Xiaomi smartphone. A huge 10,000mAh battery will keep it going for days at a time, while ridiculously quick 120W wired charging means no waiting around once it’s time to top up.

It’s the 12.4in display that commands the most attention. There’s a work-friendly 3:2 aspect ratio, tack-sharp 3048×2032 resolution, and silky smooth 144Hz maximum refresh rate. The panel tops out at 900 nits peak brightness, and plays nicely with Dolby Vision HDR content. It also promises a super-low 5ms latency to the optional Xiaomi Focus Pen stylus, which can apply 8192 levels of pressure when you fancy getting creative. The Keyboard accessory, meanwhile, squeezes in a touchpad for the first time in the Xiaomi Pad series.

The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 will hit store shelves in March, in Graphite Gray colours. Expect to part with £599/E699 for the 8GB+256GB variant, or as much as £699/E799 for the 12GB+256GB version.

