Boox’s newest tablets want to replace your iPad with e-ink

While the latest tablets are impressive feats, they still leave you battling eye strain. Looking at a screen all day strains your eyes, whether it’s your phone, tablet, or computer. E-ink displays are easier on your peepers, replicating paper rather than a screen. And they eke your battery out for even longer, letting you get more stuff done. Which is exactly what Boox wants you to do with its new e-ink tablets that are gunning to replace your iPad. There’s even a full colour option!

First up, we’ve got the Go 10.3. It’s a sleek monochrome notepad that’s thinner than Apple’s thinnest iPad at just 4.6mm. With a 300PPI Carta 1200 display, this 10.3-inch black-and-white marvel weighs only 375g. It’s packed with nifty features like the lasso tool and Smart Scribe for all your note-taking whims. By doing away with the front light layer, Boox reckons the content feels much more natural to your eyes. That makes it perfect for those who spend hours reading or sketching.

On the flip side, the Go Color 7 caters to those who like a bit of colour in their life. Sporting a 7-inch Kaleido 3 colour ePaper display, this e-ink tablet delivers vibrant hues without sacrificing readability. It’s got physical page-turning buttons and a wide bezel for easy one-handed operation. Thanks to Boox’s exclusive refreshing technology, you can enjoy reduced ghosting effects, making your reading experience smoother than ever.

Both devices are powered by Android 12, with the ability to download apps directly from Google Play. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, there’s ample space for your digital library. And supporting 25 different digital formats means you’re unlikely to encounter a file you can’t read.

Reckon an e-ink tablet can replace your iPad? The Go 10.3 retails for $380 and the Go Color 7 for $250. Both will be available to order directly from Boox when they become available.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home