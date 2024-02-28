Oppo’s next Find smartphone series will be available in Europe after all
Patent disputes meant Oppo halted smartphone sales in some European countries, but the brand's next smartphone series will be available.
Last year, there was speculation that Oppo was pulling its phones out of Europe. Due to some patent disputes, the brand ended up halting sales of its top smartphones in some countries while carrying on in others. The whole thing got rather confusing. But things have been resolved! At the MWC 2024 tech show, Oppo confirmed that it would return to selling its smartphones to all European countries it was present it before.
Speaking to GSMArena, Oppo announced it is returning to Europe with the next Find smartphone series. Most notably, the upcoming smartphones will arrive in Spain, Germany, the UK, and Ireland. The rest of Europe didn’t lose sales before, so things will carry on as usual. Unfortunately, that means that the Find X7 smartphones and N3 foldables won’t be available in Europe. But, the Find X8 series and N4 series will be, when they presumably launch later this year.
Further cementing its European status, Oppo announced a partnership with the Telefonica group. That’s the group behind some of the biggest carriers in Europe, including O2 in the UK. This partnership agreement is for three years, which should signal that Oppo’s smartphones are safe in Europe for the next three years, at least. Provided there aren’t any further patent disputes, things should be smooth sailing ahead.