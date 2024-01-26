The Honor Magic V2 is a foldable steal with this launch offer

Honor has celebrated the long-awaited European launch of its ultra-slim Magic V2 by revealing a limited-run Porsche Design variant – and a seriously tempting early bird offer is taking the fight to the foldable phone establishment.

The Magic V2 has been doing the rounds in Honor’s native China for the best part of six months, and it’s still the thinnest foldable phone going today at just 4.8mm when open. Folded shut, it’s barely thicker than a traditional flagship phone. It’s every bit the flagship on the hardware front, with a 6.43in outer screen that gives way to a 7.97in flexible OLED on the inside. Both are good for 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ playback.

Power comes from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU (not the newer Gen 3), with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 5000mAh battery is impressive given the svelte dimensions, and 66W wired charging is especially quick for a foldable. Honor has also fitted a tempting trio of rear cameras: a 50MP main snapper with OIS, a 50MP ultra wide, and a 20MP telephoto good for 2.5x optical zoom.

Porsche Design had a helping hand in the HONOR Magic V2 RSR special edition, which takes inspiration from the firm’s iconic sports cars. A distinctive angular camera bump is a nod to the hood of a 911, and the Agate Grey colour is straight from Porsche’s paint-to-sample catalogue. It’ll be sold in strictly limited numbers, with pricing and availability still TBC.

If you’re keen on getting a Magic V2 in your pocket sooner rather than later, I’d suggest checking out the pre-order offer for the standard model, which includes with over £600 of savings and free gifts. It can be had in either vegan leather or frosted glass, with the former tipping the scales at a featherweight 231g.

The Magic V2 will retail for £1700 in the UK, which neatly undercuts both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. But if you order before the 1st of March, using code AV2PR200 on the HiHonor website will knock £200 off the RRP. Honor is also throwing in a six month screen protection warranty, a 66W rapid charge power brick, and (most notably? A pair of Bang & Olufsen Headphones worth £459. If you don’t have a quality set of cans, this is a fantastic deal.

UK mobile network Three will also knock up to £500 off if you have an eligible handset to trade in, and take £120 off the total contract price of a 30GB or 300GB tariff. They’ll also chuck in those sweet B&O headphones. Not to be left out, Amazon, Very, Argos and Currys will all have headphone redemption offers of their own.

Pre-orders open from today, with general sales kicking off on the 2nd of February. Get the Honor Magic V2 directly from the Honor website here.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming