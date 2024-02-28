In pictures: the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is a stunning purple dream phone

As well as revealing the OnePlus Watch 2 this week, OnePlus has also shown off this special edition of the OnePlus 12R smartphone, themed around the hugely popular Genshin Impact RPG which boasts over 100 million players globally.

We really rather liked the OnePlus 12R when we reviewed it recently, and this striking ‘electro violet’ finish (inspired by character Keqing) we saw at MWC 2024 certainly gives it a new lease of life.

Pre-orders are now live, and it’ll be fully available from 31 March for $699/£699.

The theme is more than just skin-deep as well – OnePlus’ OxygenOS Android skin has also been given a Genshin Impact theme; with different icons and live wallpapers. There’s also a bespoke animations for things like charging or unlocking, while there’s a different always-on display graphic, too.

There’s also a bit of a design gimmick thanks to an etching process – Keqing is engraved on the top edge of the phone. This reflects light and so it can ‘project’ Keqing onto a wall or other surface. Don’t expect much though, we found you need quite a bright light to make it show up well.

If you buy one, you also get it in a huge gift box. This is better than it sounds and fans of the game will absolutely love it as it’s a really premium package. There’s a violet USB-C charging cable with a violet LED light with matching plug and even a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector tool. You can also get a bespoke matching case.

I think the phone looked very cool when I got up close with it at a preview event during Mobile World Congress. The accessories and book are a great accompaniment, too. We weren’t so keen on the customisations to OxygenOS 14, especially the app icons. But of course, you can customise this.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home