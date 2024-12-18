This OnePlus phone will launch with the biggest battery I’ve seen in a mid-ranger

OnePlus has me excited about the new year already, as it confirmed the OnePlus 13 will launch on 7 January. But I’m more focused on it’s mid-ranger sibling – the 13R. It’s going to launch with the biggest battery I’ve seen in a mid-ranger. How’s that for a Christmas miracle?

The OnePlus 13R will come packing a huge 6000mAh battery. That’s more juice than most mid-rangers even dream about. You might actually make it through a couple of days without desperately scrambling for a charger. All this battery goodness is crammed into an 8mm-thin body, so you’re not lugging around a brick, either.

Its design looks decent too, with colourways like Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, and a finish that mimics star trail. To protect this celestial body, the OnePlus 13R is wrapped in Gorilla Glass 7i and an aluminium frame. The camera bump follows the “golden ratio,” which is a fancy way of saying it’s meant to be easy on the eyes. But we’ll reserve judgement until we see it in the flesh.

On the camera front, OnePlus is bringing some flagship-level tricks to this mid-range model. There’s a triple-camera setup with a focus on capturing fast-moving objects. Features like Clear Burst and Action Mode promise to keep your photos sharp even when your subject’s moving. Nighttime snaps? Sorted, apparently. OnePlus says you’ll be able to handle panning shots under moonlight like a pro.

While the exact price for the OnePlus 13R remains under wraps, it’ll be available to pre-order with a tempting offer. Throw down £50 early, and you’ll unlock an extra £50 discount, plus a gift worth up to £249. That’s a solid deal for anyone keen to snag this cosmic mid-ranger. Pre-orders for the OnePlus 13R kick off on 23 December, with full availability in January.