You won’t believe what the new OnePlus Nord can do for under £300

Looking for a new smartphone without the huge price tag that the latest Android handsets typically come with?

There are still plenty of options to pick from. Mid-rangers offer more specs for a lower price, but are still several hundred pounds. Then you’ve got the budget handsets, which ditch a few more features in favour of a cheaper price. And the new OnePlus Nord falls into budget territory.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is more affordable at £299/€329, and still offers a 5110mAh battery, 80W fast-charging, a 120Hz, 2100 nits AMOLED display, and a 50MP camera sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite’s battery is a beefy 5,110mAh unit that promises to keep you powered for over two days. And when it does run dry, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging gets you back up to speed quickly. Then there’s the display. OnePlus has slapped on a 120Hz AMOLED screen that’s 2100 nits bright, to be exact, to make everything look crisp and vibrant. And with Aqua Touch, even a bit of rain won’t stop you from tapping away.

On the performance front, it’s all driven by the Snapdragon 695 5G chip. 8GB of RAM ensures you can juggle all your favourite apps without a hitch. Plus, you’ve got a generous 256GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB. Let’s not forget the design. Available in Super Silver and Mega Blue, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is as stylish as it is functional. The Mega Blue, in particular, is the most vivid shade of blue you’ll see on any OnePlus device.

OnePlus has packed in a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation. OIS will make sure your photos will look sharp, even if you’re as shaky as a leaf. There’s also a 16MP front camera for all your selfie needs and a 2MP depth-assist camera to give your portrait shots that professional look.

So how much do you have to part with for all that? It turns out, not too much. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is priced at £299/€329. Pre-orders start today directly from OnePlus, and you can get your hands on the phone from July 1st. Pre-order now and get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2, a case, or an adapter. Plus, there’s a £50/€50 discount if you order before August 2nd.

