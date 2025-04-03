These F1-inspired earbuds are a must for every McLaren fan

Bowers & Wilkins has a phenomenal track record when it comes to wireless earbuds, as far as sound quality goes. To mirror this, I think they come with a matching premium design. But this new F1-inspired edition goes a step further in looking good.

The Pi8 McLaren Edition buds are a snazzy remix of B&W’s flagship wireless earbuds, now dipped in McLaren’s signature Papaya orange and Galvanic Grey. Subtle? Not even a little bit. But they’re a must for every McLaren fan.

In our five-stair review, we called the B&W Pi8s “an absolutely fantastic sounding pair of wireless earbuds.” They ditch the dual-driver setup of the Pi7 S2 for a single carbon cone speaker, delivering stunning clarity, punchy bass, and no crossover distortion. It’s tuned for detail, and it shows.

Comfort, previously a bit of an Achilles heel for Bowers, has been properly sorted. The Pi8 earbuds sport a sleeker one-piece design with a rubberised wing tip, making them far easier to wear all day. The charging case has also shrunk, with a rounded pebble-like shape, a satisfying metal hinge, and the ability to retransmit audio from wired sources via USB or 3.5mm.

Connectivity is handled by Qualcomm’s latest chip with aptX Adaptive for hi-res streaming. Plus, you get Multipoint Bluetooth for juggling devices. Noise cancelling borrows from the PX8 too, effectively handling low-end hums while keeping your music untouched. No spatial audio gimmicks here, but you do get a proper five-band EQ via the B&W Music app. Battery life hits a solid six hours with ANC on, plus another 13 from the case, and a 15-minute quick top-up (wired or wireless) gives you 2 more.

The Pi8 McLaren Edition earbuds are available now for pre-order from 3rd April directly from Bowers & Wilkins. Pricing sits at $499/£449/€499, which is about £100 more than the regular version.