You won’t believe what Grado’s latest Signature headphone is made from

New York-based Grado has often experimented with different materials for its beautiful, handmade wired headphones, since different materials – and particularly different woods – have differing sonic properties.

This time around, the family-owned and Brooklyn-based brand has used Brazilian walnut in its open back Signature S950 headphone, designed to contrast with the more analytical, machined aluminium HP100 SE set that the company also recently released.

Grado says that the sustainable walnut offers ‘a relaxed musical presentation and stability’ due to the lack of expansion in the wood. In the rainforest it is resistant to changes in temperature or humidity.

Since wood is used, each pair of headphones is completely unique in terms of finish. The walnut is also reasonably lightweight compared to other woods, meaning that the whole set weighs in at 395g. OK, so that’s heavier than a lot of popular wireless noise-cancelling headphones, but you’re getting some tremendous audio hardware here, with whopping 52mm S drivers offering “exceptional high-frequency detail, a smooth midrange, and powerful bass” according to Grado.

The company also adds that it has included 50% more padding in the headband, intended to make the headphones a lot more comfortable for long listening sessions.

As you might have expected, the Grado Signature S950 are pricey. While much cheaper Grado options are available, they clock in at a hefty $2,195/£2,495.

Interestingly, the cable is detachable, meaning you can use your own if you want to change from the standard 6ft/2m Grado Signature Gold cable, braided for durability. The cable connects to each earcup with a 4-pin balanced mini XLR plug so you can perhaps have a shorter or longer cable for example.