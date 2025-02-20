These vinyl systems are as beginner-friendly as they are colourful

If you’re new to vinyl or have never touched a turntable before, the prospect can be daunting. Even the best turntables can be tricky to wrap your head around. Never mind the extra gear you’ll need. Pro-Ject’s Colourful Audio System 2 and E are as beginner-friendly as they are colourful. Including a turntable, amp, and speakers, the systems offer all the gear you need.

The Colourful Audio System 2 is the premium option. It features the Debut EVO 2 turntable with a carbon fibre tonearm, a solid aluminium platter, and the excellent Pick it MM EVO cartridge. The MaiA S3 amplifier is compact but surprisingly powerful, pumping out 40 watts per channel with eight inputs, including Bluetooth and a phono stage for your vinyl needs. The Speaker Box 5 S2 bookshelf speakers complete the package, delivering a wide, immersive soundstage. Everything’s included (down to the cables and isolation feet) so it’s ready to go straight out of the box.

The Colourful Audio System E is the more affordable alternative, but it’s still packed with solid gear. You get the Debut E turntable, which is exclusive to this package. It features an aluminium tonearm, an Ortofon OM5e cartridge, and a steel platter. The Stereo Box E amp matches the MaiA S3’s power output at 40 watts per channel and offers six inputs, including Bluetooth streaming. The Speaker Box 5 E Carbon bookshelf speakers use a silk dome tweeter and a carbon fibre woofer for a crisp and detailed sound. It’s also available in the same six satin finishes and Walnut veneer, but without the Wine Red option.

Both systems deliver proper stereo separation, something that all-in-one speaker setups just can’t match. You also get the added benefit of future upgrades – unlike many wireless speaker systems. Your system can evolve with better cartridges, amps, or speakers down the line. Pro-Ject also guarantees spare part availability for 25 years.

Looking for a stylish, hassle-free way to get into vinyl? Both of these set-ups make a strong case for themselves. The Colourful Audio System 2 will set you back £1799, while the Colourful Audio System E comes in at £1099. They’ll be available from March 2025, with Henley Audio as the exclusive distributor. You can nab them in six satin finishes (Black, Fir Green, Golden Yellow, Steel Blue, White, and Wine Red) or a Walnut veneer. The Wine Red option is exclusive to the Colourful Audio System 2.