You won’t believe how long the battery lasts on these headphones (or the price)

Audio Technica's new S300BT headphones offer some of the longest battery life you'll find, and that's just the tip of the iceberg
Looking for a set of affordable wireless headphones? You’ll usually have to sacrifice some features of the most popular wireless headphones to get the price down. Battery life is usually hit hard. But what if there was a set of cans that had exceptional battery life at a more affordable price? That’s exactly what Audio Technica’s new ATH-S300BT headphones promise.
If you’re tired of constantly reaching for the headphones charger, these Audio Technica cans come with a whopping 90-hour battery life. That’s almost four days of continuous tunes without having to scramble for a plug socket. Even if you forget to charge them, a quick three-minute charge will still give you 2.5 hours of playback.
These headphones are not just about longevity. They are built for a premium listening experience, with digital hybrid noise cancellation to drown out the outside world. They’d be ideal on a long-haul flight or if you’re simply trying to escape the drone of daily life. And when you need to tune into the real world, the transparency function ensures you don’t miss anything.
Aesthetically, the ATH-S300BT don’t disappoint. They sport a sleek, neutral finish with a touch of luxury thanks to the terrazzo marbled trim. Functionality is at the forefront too. They come equipped with a built-in mic for clear calls, easy-touch earcup controls, and support for Siri and Google Assistant.
Sound quality is classic Audio-Technica, with 40mm drivers that offer rich, detailed audio. For the gamers and binge-watchers, there’s a low latency mode to keep audio and video perfectly synced. Multipoint pairing means you can connect to two devices at once without hassle, and if you’re feeling nostalgic for wires, there’s a 1.2m cable included.
Fancy grabbing a pair of these battery behemoths? The ATH-S300BT headphones are available directly from Audio Technica for £99/€119.
