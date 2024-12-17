Here’s when the OnePlus 13 will debut globally

OnePlus has announced that its next flagship smartphone will debut next month. The early January launch for the OnePlus 13 series will take place on 7 January. So far, there’s only one phone in the series that has been announced, but more are sure to follow.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13. will be available in the US and Europe in three colours: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean.

The Midnight Ocean hue (below) is the first to feature microfibre vegan leather. OnePlus says the Arctic Dawn version (above) “introduces an industry-first surface-based glass coating, offering a comfortable, silky-smooth touch and a fingerprint-resistant surface…”

As we’ve written about before, the phone will also have an IP69 rating, which is superb news after the bang-average IP65 rating of the OnePlus 12.

The 6.82in phone also has a 1440p/2K ProXDR OLED display with an eye-catching 4500 nits of peak brightness and the well-trodden path of an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. It’ll be running OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. It’s a flat display to go alongside flat sides. For the first time, there’s also an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

There’s also a new camera arrangement, with triple 50MP lenses again with software optimised by Hasselblad. Although the main camera is the same as the OnePlus 12’s, the ultrawide is also capable of macro shots while there’s also a f/2.6 3x telephoto with optical image stabilisation. So it should be a good package when we come to review it. There isn’t an iPhone 16-style Camera Control unlike on the OnePlus 13’s very similar sister phone the Oppo Find X8.

OnePlus also says that the latest version of its premium earbuds will also debut on 7 January, too. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will also enable AI-powered translation alongside the OnePlus 13.