Is the OnePlus Nord 5 about to raise the bar for budget phone photography?

The OnePlus Nord 5 is coming next phones, and it might be a contender for the best mid-range smartphone for the year. That’s because the brand is gunning for the budget photography crown with the Nord 5 by slapping a 50MP camera on the handset.

OnePlus promises it’s pulling flagship-grade sensors into the mid-range. On the rear, there’ll be a LYT-700 sensor – the same one used in the OnePlus 13 series. That’s paired with a dual 50MP setup for a pretty solid system.

The Nord 5 will use the HDR algorithms from the 13 too. In theory, that should mean more realistic colours and better detail, even when lighting is no good. If you’re the type who insists on cramming lots into one frame, there’s also an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 116-degree field of view, which OnePlus claims won’t distort everything into oblivion.

Things are pretty impressive round front as well. The selfie snapper is a 50MP JN5 sensor, again a flagship-level part, complete with autofocus. Selfies in the dark should be no problem, and group selfies will be sharp and balanced. Video lovers aren’t left out either. The Nord 5 does 4K video at 60fps on both front and back cameras. Add to that OnePlus’ upgraded LivePhoto feature – 3-second clips with Ultra HDR baked in – and it looks like the tech giant is trying to turn every shutter press into something shareable.

I’ll admit, part of me wants to see if the Nord 5’s camera actually lives up to the hype. If it does, the days of having to fork out for a flagship just to get a decent front camera might finally be numbered.

The Nord 5 will be joined by the OnePlus Buds 4, which are apparently rocking some fairly serious noise-cancelling tech. They’ll all arrive at an event on 8 July. Pricing hasn’t been officially announced yet. But if OnePlus stays true to form, we’re probably looking at something that significantly undercuts flagships.