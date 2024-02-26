This pair of AR glasses comes with a full Windows-machine in the remote

The past year has seen plenty of PC gaming devices shrink down to fit in your hands. Handheld gaming consoles seem to be what gamers are opting to slide into their pockets, and there’s a new option that promises to be even more immersive. Tecno, a brand more synonymous with smartphones, has release the Pocket Go at the MWC tech show in Barcelona. It’s not your run-of-the-mill handheld console – it crams everything down into one remote, and lets you play in a pair of AR glasses.

Tecno‘s Pocket GO ditches the traditional screen setup entirely. In place of where you’d expect a display, there’s nothing. Before you start thinking they’ve forgotten something crucial, don’t worry. All your gameplay lives in a pair of AR glasses. These specs offer an experience akin to a 215-inch screen viewed from 20 feet away.

Unfortunately, Tecno is playing its cards close to the chest regarding the full specs. However, what we do know paints a picture of a device that’s as powerful as it is innovative. AR glasses aside, all the power lives in the remote. At its heart lies the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, a powerhouse capable of delivering top-notch gaming performance. It’s paired with the AMD Radeon 780M graphics card, ensuring that your games not only run smoothly but look gorgeous too.

Memory and storage are equally impressive, with 16GB of RAM ensuring swift multitasking and a 1TB SSD providing ample space for all your games and media. Battery life shouldn’t be a concern, either, thanks to a hefty 50Wh battery that’s user-replaceable. And to keep everything cool, a well-designed cooling system featuring a fan and three copper heat pipes ensures your gaming sessions remain uninterrupted by overheating.

As for the AR glasses, TECNO’s focus seems to be more on what you’ll experience rather than the nitty-gritty of the tech specs. The specs are fitted with dual 0.71 inch micro OLED displays, creating an immersive experience. The system also boasts vision tracking and vibration features, adding layers of realism to your gaming. Plus, these glasses aren’t just limited to the Pocket Go; they’re compatible with smartphones, expanding their utility beyond gaming.

The device itself is as practical as it is powerful. Featuring at least two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, connectivity isn’t an issue. The control layout is familiar yet refined, with dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, X, Y, A, and B buttons, shoulder triggers, and additional function keys. It’s a setup that feels both new and comfortably familiar. And, since it’s designed for PC gaming, you’ll have more of a choice of titles than VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3 or Apple Vision Pro. Don’t forget, you’ll also be able to run regular Windows for a top productivity set-up.

Despite all this power and functionality, the Pocket Go is surprisingly compact and lightweight. It’s about half the size of an average Windows handheld, like the Asus ROG Ally, and nearly a third lighter. This makes the Pocket Go not just a powerhouse of gaming tech but also a marvel of portability. However, as with many good things, there’s a catch. Tecno hasn’t yet announced the price or availability of the Pocket Go, leaving us all in suspense.

