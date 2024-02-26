This Android free update adds 9 new features to your smartphone

While you’re never supposed to buy a phone on the promise of future features, software updates often add extra functionality to your existing smartphone.

And good news! Android users are getting 9 new features on their smartphone thanks to this free update that Google announced at the MWC tech show in Barcelona. You’ll be able to nab them on any recent Android smartphone, and some features improve your Wear OS and Android Auto experience as well.

Starting with Gemini, this AI chatbot is now cosily nestled in Google Messages, ready to spruce up your texting game. Lookout is stepping up for those with vision challenges, now reading AI-crafted captions for media. English only for now, but it’s a start.

Play

Android Auto‘s new AI prowess keeps you focused on the road, summing up messages and offering quick-fire responses. Less fumbling, more driving – just how it should be. Fitbit’s playing nice with other fitness apps now, collating all your health data in one place. It’s like a fitness report card, but hopefully with more A’s than E’s.

Fancy a bit of doodling on Google Docs? Android’s got you. Scribble to your heart’s content using your finger or a stylus. Wear OS users, Google Wallet is your new best friend. Boarding passes, tickets, and navigation – it’s all on your wrist. And Google Lens in Maps is getting a bit of an accessibility makeover. Now, you can point your phone at places like ATMs, restaurants, and bus stops, and TalkBack will read out all the important stuff like business hours and directions. It’s like having a tour guide in your pocket.

Google is rolling out these new features from today, so you’ll see them hit your device very soon. You might need to update your handset first to get them.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home