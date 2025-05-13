Android Auto gets a huge free voice control upgrade

Android Auto is getting smarter – and more hands-free – thanks to a major free upgrade powered by Google’s AI assistant, Gemini.

Rolling out soon, the update will let drivers do a lot more with just their voice, from sending smarter messages to digging up info buried in Gmail – all without touching the screen or remembering clunky commands.

Gemini is Google’s next-gen AI assistant; it’s already available on some of the best phones, and it’s now coming to cars that support Android Auto, with built-in models to follow later this year. Once active, it goes far beyond transcribing your words. You can speak naturally – “message Joe in Spanish” – and Gemini will remember to translate future messages automatically. You can also fine-tune what you’ve said before sending, or have it translated into over 40 languages.

Feeling peckish mid-road trip? Ask Gemini to “find good taco places along the way,” then follow up with “what do the reviews say?” or “is it kid-friendly?” The assistant ties into Google Maps, Spotify, YouTube Music and even Gmail to help dig up info fast, all while you keep your eyes on the road.

There’s also Gemini Live – a more conversational mode. Say “Hey Google, let’s talk” and you can use it to brainstorm ideas, prep for meetings, or ask for advice while you drive. For example, “How do I ask my boss for a promotion?” followed by “When’s the best time of day to bring it up?”

This upgrade is part of a wider push to make Google’s car software more useful and human. Gemini will be supported on over 250 million Android Auto–enabled vehicles and more than 50 car models with Google built-in, including upcoming launches like the Lincoln Nautilus, Renault R5 and Honda Passport.

Google’s also adding more third-party apps, including games and video (for parked downtime only), and expanding digital car key support to more vehicles from Audi, Volvo and Polestar.

More updates will be shown off at Google I/O next week – I can’t wait.

