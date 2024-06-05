The UK finally gets Google’s Gemini AI months after USA launch
Google's Gemini AI chatbot is finally available in the UK on Android and iOS devices, months after it launched in the US
Gemini is Google’s AI chatbot, and more than that, it’s the brains behind plenty of new AI features. The chatbot launched in the US months ago, but has not been available anywhere else since. Until now. Gemini is finally available in the UK, with the app rolling out to both Android and iOS devices.
So, what’s the big deal about Gemini? It’s the Google’s AI-powered chatbot that’s like a personal AI assistant in your pocket. Whether you’re in the UK or elsewhere in Europe, you can now download the Gemini app. From helping you craft that perfect thank you note to guiding you through changing a flat tyre, Google’s AI chatbot is here to boost your creativity and productivity.
For Android users, getting Gemini is a breeze. Just head to the Google Play Store, download the app, or opt-in through Google Assistant. Then, with a corner swipe, a quick press of the power button, or the classic “Hey Google,” Gemini will pop up, ready to assist. iOS users aren’t left out in the cold, either. Gemini is making its way to the Google app on iOS over the next couple of weeks.
All the voice features you’ve come to love in Google Assistant (setting timers, making calls, and the like) are available with Gemini, with even more on the horizon. When you’ve got the chatbot going, it’ll overlay your conversation on the screen and offer contextual suggestions that might make you wonder if it’s been snooping on your thoughts (don’t worry, it hasn’t).