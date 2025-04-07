A huge free upgrade is rolling out to older Samsung phones today

Samsung’s latest huge free software update – One UI 7 – is finally here. And surprise, surprise, it’s all about AI. The latest update to Samsung’s flavour of Android was in beta testing, but is rolling out to Samsung phones from today. The best part is that while the latest smartphones will get it, so will older Samsung handsets.

One UI 7 integrates Galaxy AI features more deeply into the system. That gives you features like smarter writing assistance, upgraded call features, and a more streamlined design. The writing assistant can now help users summarise text, check grammar, and automatically format notes. Essentially, Samsung wants to make sure your phone can correct your emails before you even realise you’ve written something embarrassing.

Meanwhile, call transcription is also getting a major boost, supporting 20 languages. If you record calls, One UI 7 will automatically transcribe them

Thankfully, Samsung isn’t just throwing AI at One UI 7 – the brand is also giving your smartphone interface a visual overhaul. The free software update introduces the Now Bar, a feature that highlights key activities (like music, interpreter, stopwatch, and recordings) directly on the lock screen. Think Apple’s Dynamic Island for iPhones, but on your lock screen and with instant access to important info.

A redesigned home screen and widgets offer more customisation, making it easier for users to tweak every detail to their liking. Even the camera UI is getting an overhaul, with a more intuitive layout for manual controls and a smoother zoom experience in Pro video mode.

When can you get it?

Samsung started rolling out One UI 7 on 7 April, 2025 after the software update did a stint in beta testing. The update is quite late to arrive, since Google launched Android 15 on Pixel phones back in October.

As per Samsung’s usual style, the software update will be released in phases. This means that not all regions will get the update at the same time, so you may need to keep an eye out. Singapore will see the update by 14 April, while Czech Republic gets it on the 10th.

To check if you can get the update, head into the Settings app on your phone to check for the update.

Which Samsung phones can get One UI 7?

The good news is that both new and old Samsung smartphones are getting the update. There are quite a few devices already eligible – here’s a full list:

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S9 series

Galaxy A55

As part of the phased roll-out, older models like the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold/Flip 3, and Tab S8 are also expected to receive the update in the near future.