Samsung’s Ultra foldable phone has an official release date, and it’s really soon

If you’ve been waiting for Samsung to release its next bendy phones, your wait is almost over. Samsung is going to release its next folding phones in July 2025. This year, we’re expecting an Ultra folding model for the first time, alongside regular refreshes in the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip line-up.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on 9 July, which was previously leaked by Evleaks. The event’s being held in-person in Brooklyn, New York for attendees. For anyone at home, they can tune into a livestream that goes live at 10am ET/3pm BST.

Word is the new foldables will have upgraded cameras and some new AI software features. Samsung has also already confirmed the new devices will launch with One UI 8. Then there’s the so-called Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, which Samsung seems to be increasingly hinting at. Recent official announcements promise “industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimised for the foldable format”. Whatever that means.

While we’re yet to get official confirmation on the names, I’d put money on them being called the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. We may also finally get eyes on Samsung’s long-rumoured tri-fold foldable, supposedly dubbed the Galaxy G Fold. It’s been teased and rumoured for a while now, and this could finally be the year it trots onto the stage.

And let’s not forget the wrists. The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are also expected to make an appearance, which will be the perfect companion to the latest Galaxy smartphones. Although, the Watch Ultra 2 might be keeping a low profile until 2026.

Based on past launches, pricing is likely to sit in high-end flagship territory – we’re talking north of $1700/£1749 for the Fold 7, and closer to $999/£1049 for the Flip 7. Either way, we’ll find out when Samsung’s Unpacked event takes place on 9 July.