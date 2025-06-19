Samsung is launching an Ultra folding phone – and it could be arriving very soon

If you’ve been waiting for Samsung to release its next bendy phones, your wait might be over sooner than you think. This year, we’re expecting an Ultra folding model for the first time, alongside regular refreshes in the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip line-up.

A report from reliable leaker Evleaks points to 9 July as the date for the next Galaxy Unpacked launch. That’s the event where we’re expecting Samsung to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Given last year’s foldables got their debut on 10 July, this leak doesn’t feel like much of a stretch. Apparently, things are due to kick off at 10am ET/3pm BST.

This leak doesn’t come with any new specs, sadly, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from grinding away. Word is the new foldables will have upgraded cameras and some new AI software features. Samsung has also already confirmed the new devices will launch with One UI 8. Then there’s the so-called Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, which Samsung seems to be increasingly hinting at. Recent official announcements promise “industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimised for the foldable format”. Whatever that means.

The next Galaxy Unpacked: 9 July 2025 @ 10AM EDT — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 18, 2025

While we’re yet to get official confirmation on the names, I’d put money on them being called the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, because of course they are. We may also finally get eyes on Samsung’s long-rumoured tri-fold foldable, supposedly dubbed the Galaxy G Fold. It’s been teased and rumoured for a while now, and this could finally be the year it trots onto the stage.

And let’s not forget the wrists. The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are also expected to make an appearance, which will be the perfect companion to the latest Galaxy smartphones. Although, the Watch Ultra 2 might be keeping a low profile until 2026.

If the launch does happen on 9 July, then I expect pre-orders to go live later that day. Based on past launches, pricing is likely to sit in high-end flagship territory – we’re talking north of $1700/£1749 for the Fold 7, and closer to $999/£1049 for the Flip 7.