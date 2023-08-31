The JLab JBuds Mini are aptly-named wireless earphones

Finding true wireless earphones that fit perfectly can be tricky if your lugs are a little on the small side. That shouldn’t be a problem with JLab’s latest pair, the JBuds Mini: the firm reckons these elfin earbuds are smaller than anything else on the market, and have been designed with comfort in mind.

Roughly 30% smaller than JLab’s already compact Go Air POP earphones, each ‘bud weighs just 3.3g and live in a charging case so tiny you can hook it into your keyring. Three sets of bundled gel ear tips should guarantee a firm fit no matter your ear size, and the IP55 rating means they’ll cope with a few sweaty gym sessions too.

But being small of stature doesn’t mean they compromise in other areas. JLab has still managed to squeeze big enough batteries into each ‘bud for five and a half hours of listening before they’ll need a trip to the charging case. It can supply multiple full charges for 20+ hours total play time, and itself charges over USB-C.

6mm dynamic drivers provide the sound, with SBC Bluetooth connectivity and Google Fast Pair to get up and running on Android smartphones in double-quick time. The buds have built-in touch controls to handle playback, activate the Be Aware transparency setting that amplifies external noises, and switch EQ presets. It’s all customisable through the JLab companion app, too.

The JBuds Mini are JLab’s first global launch, going on sale simultaneously in the US and the UK from the 1st of September. You’ll be able to snag a pair for $40 from JLab’s US web shop, or £40 from JLabs UK. They’re available in a bunch of vibrant colour options, including mint, sage, pink, aqua, and black.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming