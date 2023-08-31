Ninja’s Woodfire Outdoor Oven produces perfect pizza, smoky roasts and so much more

Earlier in the year Ninja announced its Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker. But now it’s turned towards something else that people increasingly like to cook outside – the pizza.

But typically for Ninja it hasn’t just produced a pizza oven. Unlike most gas and wood-firing ovens, the Woodfire Outdoor Oven is electric but it can also burn a few wood pellets to get that authentic smoky taste. Half a cup’s worth each time, in fact and Ninja has a couple of pellet blends available depending on your exact taste.

And as well as doing pizzas, it’s also a BBQ smoker, broiler and roaster with full temperature control – it’s capable of 700 degrees Farenheit or around 370 degrees Celsius. It’s ideal for full outdoor cooking outside and Ninja says it’s around 40 percent faster to prepare meals over a standard kitchen oven.

It’s not a rival to the type of smokers that prepare your meat for many hours, but is instead a halfway house if you like. Convenience is king here, but flavour is still pretty important.

The $399 oven has been announced for the US but will also now debut in the UK. It comes with a pizza slab but also a specially-sized baking tray and a rack as well.

You’re also able to get a pizza peel for it as well as a stand if you don’t have a ready-made outdoor cooking area to place it in…

Play

The earlier-launched Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is now fully available in both the US and UK, too – here are the latest prices:

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home