New B&O Ferrari collection gets a fast and furious lick of paint

Usually high-end audio makers team up with supercar companies to provide in-car sound systems, but Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari are doing things the other way around. A new limited-run collection reimagines B&O’s most iconic wireless speakers and headphones in Ferrari’s signature red colours.

The B&O’s Ferrari collection includes the Beosound 2 home speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones, and Beosound Explore portable speaker. Each is still crafted from aluminium – an important part of B&O’s design – but now comes coated in Ferrari’s signature Rosso Corsa hue.

You’ll find the automaker’s badge proudly sitting below the Beosound 2‘s grille. This conical speaker delivers 360-degree home audio, with proximity sensing smart tech to match sound to the size and shape of your room. The portable, dust- and water-resistant Beosound Explore gets an anodised red and black redesign across its two layers, with the Ferrari logo laser-etched and a new black carabiner.

Moving to headphones, the over-ear, active noise cancelling Beoplay H95s get a jet back reimagining with laser-etched Ferrari logos, and red speaker grilles beneath the ear cups. Finally, the Beoplay EX buds get a new red charging case, and a red and black combination design, with the Ferrari logo on the right bud. They still offer up to 20 hours of ANC enabled listening.

Speaking on the limited collection, B&O CEO Kristian Teär explained “The combination of best-in-class performance, graceful aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship brought B&O and Ferrari together to create the collection.”

Fancy a piece of this Ferrari collection? B&O’s limited edition range is available to order from today, either directly from B&O online, in-store, or Ferrari online. The Beosound 2 retails for $4999/£4449, the Beosound Explore for $249/£219, the Beoplay H95 for $1299/£1149, and the Beoplay EX for $249/£219.